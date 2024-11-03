New polling shows just how tight the race for the White House is

ABC News political director Rick Klein breaks down new polls showing some problem signs for the Harris campaign, and some areas of weakness in the Trump campaign, across the seven battleground states.

November 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live