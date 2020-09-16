Transcript for President Trump faces questions from uncommitted voters in town hall

And now to the race for twenty Tony ABC's town hall with president trumping a airing tonight. The president taking questions from uncommitted voters in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania when voters pressing him on downplaying the corona virus. For the same time Joseph Biden attacking a president for misleading Americans. KBC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl reports in from Philadelphia. Tonight president trump took questions from uncommitted in socially distant voters at our ABC news town hall meeting in Philadelphia. Topic a but corona virus student a Johnnie Powell asked him this question. If you believe it's the president's responsibility to protect America. Why would you downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately. Harmed. For low income families and minority communities. Yeah well I didn't downplay it I actually in many ways I up plated in terms of action. Quite had a camera is very strong mount saint Nicholas what I did was with China I put a ban on with Europe I put a ban on. And we would have lost thousands of more people had I not put the ban on self. That was called action not with the mouth but in actual fact. We did a very very good job when we put that ban on whether you call it talent or luck. It was very important so we saved a lot of lives when we did then. There are holes in the band in the European then didn't come for another month. While they were Americans I mean the holes in word if you have somebody in China that's an American citizen we had to let a man. Was also asked about making America great again and what that freeze means to African American supporters I mean your statement is they'll make agreed again. So historically. The African American experience especially when he's out of these generals and have been out red lion historically these ghettos and isn't consistent and we've been sent us treaties that we did they have been the conditions of the drugs to guns and everything else. That actually creek aided the symptoms and what we see. Did you professed to be just democratic cities and themselves. These things have historically been happen if African American things get old. And we have not been seen in. Change. Quite frankly under your administration other the bomb administration under the bush under the Clinton. The very same things happen in the very same system the cycles continue to kick the continue to consume. And we need to see. Because you see again we need to see wind. With big green could that push in the -- what time in which we cannot identify with such great in this. And I mean you said everything else about choked in and everything else would you have yet today addressed in acknowledged it has been a race problem in America. So revealed oh well I hope is not a risk problem I can tell you there's none with me as I have great respect for all races for everybody in this country is great because of that. But when you go back six months and you take a look at what was happening you can't even compare that with past administrations when you look at. Income levels and a lot of things because of the job situation where. And they had the lowest income the best the best unemployment numbers they've ever had the black community by far. And that was solving a lot of problems and you know what else was there was bringing people together I was starting to get just before this was vita we were having a long run of success. I was starting to get calls from Democrats that pain. It's starting to work let's get together people that. You would never have thought this would have happened with that was going to be unity. But unfortunately that was hurt because we got setback ever announced I think next year's going to be one of our best years ago. Ultimately it comes out it's still happen but and incoming quality is higher. Sami jobs can be produced but in the same Tom and nobody's big major cities where African American is on to serve under resorts. That's eight now adopting not our job does not mean it Dickey necessarily afford to live with a have to live where they've been living after the last one year. As well the income inequality which I agree with you is a problem I always agreed with that. But if you look under President Obama and Biden the income inequality was phenomenal it was there was record setting it was. Who is it's getting worse now. What we're talking about a plane coming and before the plague. We were doing very well. Now we will soon be doing well again because within of the fantastic third quarter using the numbers come in I think you're gonna have a GDP that's in mid twenties and may be much higher somebody said 35 I don't know that would these are all records were talking about and you can have a very good economically than have a very good year next year but. I agree with a lot of the things you say but you have to look back. Because we really had it going well had we not been hit by this horrible disease that came into our land and all over the world by the lake came all over the world. We would be in a position where I think income. Inequality would be different it was really getting there. We were really driving and that rapidly have to move on but even before the pandemic the average black family was earning half. Help with the average white family was earning even if you hold the education garage I can only compared to the past. The the African American the black community was doing better than it had ever done by far. Bolton germs of unemployment. Homeownership. So many different statistics even in terms of the clearest silly gap between blacks and I ask you there was a gap but we were doing a good job it was getting better. And that was artificially shut down by this disease they came unto a land. Our thanks to Jonathan Karl.

