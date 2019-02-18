Transcript for Protests slam Trump's emergency declaration for border wall

From New York. To DC Boston Chicago and Pittsburgh. And protesters out in opposition to the presidents decision to declare a national emergency at the border. Ironic that we currently hard at that day to honor that. Wednesday night that might extend the current president. The emergency declaration allowing trump to tap and a funding from other government agencies up to eight billion dollars according to the White House. Members of both parties have come out against the new. I think there's enough people in the senate who are concerned that what he's doing is robbing from the military in the DOD being. Two go a built this wall. Although senator Duckworth things that congress will likely vote to stop in her declaration she added it's not likely there's enough support to override a veto. Meaning the courts will be where it is decided definitely an imminently. We knew something like this might happen. The Sarah says at least a dozen states splendid joined their lawsuit as public citizen filed one on the very same day of the order on behalf of the wildlife nonprofit and Texas landowners. The term administration may have to demonstrate this Sabina fide emergency not just a political and around congress. Many already pointing to this admission I didn't need to business. But I'd rather do it much faster. The president has his eyes set on a large pot of Department of Defense funds but when asked over the weekend which specific programs they be pulling from. The Defense Secretary said that he get to be determined. Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

