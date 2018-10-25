Transcript for 'The racists believe he's a racist': Florida governor's debate gets heated

We solved not only around the country but right here in our own state. Democratic elected officials who were targeted. Thankfully nobody was hurt in today's. Incidences. But we've we've really seen a collapsing of our political discourse. A my opponent as soon as he won the Republican nomination for governor went on Fox News and said. To flow of voters here in the state of Florida not to monkey this state by electing me. It was followed up that same week by neo Nazis making calls into the state of Florida to attack my character. Jungle music in the background and a hot calls of monkeys being heard. I've lived my life whether it's athletics whether it's military whether it's a serving as a prosecutor you know when I was down range in Iraq we work together as a team regardless of race we had the American flag on our arm we wore the same uniform and we fought for the country when I was out prosecutor. I stood up for victims at every race color and creed that's the only way to do it in our country it's something I believe in and as governor Arnold represented all the people everyone will get a fair shake but I am not gonna bow down to the altar of political correctness I'm gonna not let the media smear me. Like they like to do with so many other people so are certainly not gonna take anything for manager Gil lump who's endorsed the dream defenders which says Israel is an apartheid state and excessive weight seminar called time place and just. This he has spoken at racist conferences he's accepted a contribution and would not return it from someone who referred to the former president of the United States as a Muslim. In IG GE. When asked to return that money he said no. He season that money to now find negative ass now I'm not calling mr. Desantis a racist I'm simply saying the racists believe he's a racist. Exclusive service. I would ask the audience to please let mr. Desantis now response. The conference I attended. Was he noted by a medal of honor recipient named Clint rummage today it was not a racial conference that is a absolute lie. And I'm not gonna sit here in Tate. This nonsense from a guy like Andrew gill on. Who always plays the Vietnam who's going out and an attacking a U aligning itself with groups who attack our men and women in law enforcement. Attack our military he still will not disavow the team defenders.

