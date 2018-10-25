-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes the media after pipe-bomb mailings
-
Now Playing: 'The racists believe he's a racist': Florida governor's debate gets heated
-
Now Playing: This former news anchor and Cuban-American believes she can keep Miami red
-
Now Playing: POTUS speaks out on bomb scares
-
Now Playing: Introducing FiveThirtyEight's governor forecast
-
Now Playing: Trump says administration is 'extremely angry' about string of suspicious packages
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Trump addresses suspicious packages sent around the country
-
Now Playing: Suspicious packages sent to Democrats have 'no place in American society': Pence
-
Now Playing: Clinton thanks Secret Service for intercepting package
-
Now Playing: Meet the former CIA spy turned congressional candidate trying to flip her district
-
Now Playing: Early voting sees record-high turnout across Georgia
-
Now Playing: Ted Cruz's dad on Trump stumping for his son
-
Now Playing: Trump has at least 10 campaign rallies from now till Election Day
-
Now Playing: US penalizes 21 Saudis
-
Now Playing: Midterm stakes high for undocumented workers
-
Now Playing: Meet the youngest congressional candidate running for office
-
Now Playing: Crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with border patrol agents
-
Now Playing: DACA recipient explains why these midterm elections matter
-
Now Playing: The Big Vote: Immigration, hotly contested Senate race and early voting
-
Now Playing: Visa shortage leaves Maryland crab industry in a pinch