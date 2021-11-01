Transcript for Rep. Jackie Speier: ‘I don't think I will ever forget the pounding on those doors’

Congresswoman Jackie speer was in the capital during last week's siege she was also a survivor of a mass shooting on a 1978. Fact finding trip to Jonestown. Which was a remote settlement in the country of Diana run by cult leader Jim Jones. A congressman and four others were killed in that a tank spear was shot five times. Earlier today she explained to me how last week's riot gave her flashbacks. Afternoon thank you so much for being here. Need your and let's first just start by asking how are you and your colleagues doing right now. And emotional roller coaster for all of us it doesn't ask that we're. Locked into the gallery. Really scary for our lives. We go to Judy. Expected to. Emotional upheavals and and weeks seemed to go back to normal. We've downgrades. Consolation in being able to talk to each other NBA attacks in weeks creating our own. Group that we. Comment on what's happening to us. What was it about last week siege on the capital that made you think back to Jonestown. Well Wendy shot. Was fired. It took me back in time I was lying on that airstrip. Now. And I remember. I was honored slower. Marble floor went the gallery's cheers. Remember putting my she. She you need. Slower. Healing that call this. Out of tomorrow. And a sense of resignation that. But would be would be. As we where. Sitting ducks much like you're on the air stripping the only difference courts last. That we had no one to pretend tests in Jonestown and at least it and we. House chamber there are police chasing me. Capitol police. Where guns number. How they're drawn. Our tax allocation. Being the chamber doors I don't take or ever forget the county on those still worse. And I ended seared it is still. Certainly and myself and others that. They were coming provisions. They were coming for blind. I thought it was a mob mentality. I'm they had overtaken these people and god only knows it would have Jenin and they succeeded dad what's this. So passage. I fear this Armageddon is this yeah. I think we we're just I'm. So I'm not what was taking place. Hands and everywhere it's no obviously treat anxiety no institution. And what happened to you in Jonestown you're investigating. Jim Jones is cult as a congressional staffer at that time do you now see any parallels between cult followers and the people who carried out this attack. What county jobless numbers so arresting. Now we look at what happened. Last Wednesday. And how. Neat is that less like Jim Jones was able to. Brainwashed. Emotionally. The people. That word. Support I am. There is there are parallels I don't think so painful to even say yeah. They're both charismatic. Oh man go maniacs. Oh demanding. Adherence to their views and if you don't you are just. Chat lines and there are indeed and a Carol Reynolds. You Aaron adjoining your democratic colleagues in sponsoring articles of impeachment why is that important to you. When president trump is leaving office in nine days anyway. Our job is to uphold the constitution. The president hasn't decided and are insurrection. It is our obligation. To protect and defend. The constitution. If we do not take it step. We are creating a precedent so that future presidents. Hate. Actions like this not you know been terrible this. Was a criminal. Thank congresswoman how much it this impeachment proceedings do you think is going to be based on what the president said that day outside the rallying verses just. Other events over the course of the past year a few years. I think it's got to be focused. On what he said at a rally. She incited them to exceed what they are transferred. On is it. And an artist Agassi yeah Sarwan. Who wants you harm. UBE. Congress and the United States. A he did in that speech so also say you know that they then they the objective for going to the capitalist to. Cheer there and said to go to capitol building peacefully and patriotic plea. Do you think she'd hit in his attorneys will be able to argue that this was not what he intended. I think that if you don't inside us thousands of people. To go to capitol to be heard. He looked down crowd end and CE. The excitement and adrenaline. How can you not. Recognize. That that is creating a dangerous circumstances. And you how also appreciate it even after they reached a capital today. Broke the windows and charged into the capital and beat up I'm. Be lot of force and officers she didn't say a word for hours. Any message to the American public and the people and it ignores shaken by what they saw last week and shaken by that status of our democracy right now. I did my message should be we cannot allow our country. To be constant serbians tomorrow control. Gonna fight back and we got to return to truce.

