Jamie Foxx injured at Beverly Hills dinner

Actor Jamie Foxx speaks out after an altercation at his birthday dinner in Beverly Hills that left him needing stitches. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

December 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live