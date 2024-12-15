CEO murder suspect hires high-profile attorney

Luigi Mangione, suspect in the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, has hired high-profile defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former prosecutor with the Manhattan district attorney's office.

December 15, 2024

