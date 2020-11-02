Roger Stone should serve 7 to 9 years: Prosecutors

More
The charges, brought against Stone in January 2019, included five counts of lying to Congress, one count each of witness tampering and obstruction of a proceeding.
0:28 | 02/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roger Stone should serve 7 to 9 years: Prosecutors
Federal prosecutors say Rodgers don't deserve seven to nine years in prison for lying to congress stone a long time friend. President trump was convicted on seven counts stemming from the lies he told the House Intelligence Committee about his efforts to contact WikiLeaks. Prosecutors say their recommendation. Lines up with sentencing guidelines since legal team argues that convicted offenses. Do not warrant such a high sentencing range stone will learn his fate next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"The charges, brought against Stone in January 2019, included five counts of lying to Congress, one count each of witness tampering and obstruction of a proceeding.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68906036","title":"Roger Stone should serve 7 to 9 years: Prosecutors","url":"/Politics/video/roger-stone-serve-years-prosecutors-68906036"}