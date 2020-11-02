Transcript for Roger Stone should serve 7 to 9 years: Prosecutors

Federal prosecutors say Rodgers don't deserve seven to nine years in prison for lying to congress stone a long time friend. President trump was convicted on seven counts stemming from the lies he told the House Intelligence Committee about his efforts to contact WikiLeaks. Prosecutors say their recommendation. Lines up with sentencing guidelines since legal team argues that convicted offenses. Do not warrant such a high sentencing range stone will learn his fate next week.

