-
Now Playing: March 10 primary 'does not look so great for Bernie Sanders' in terms of delegates: Silver
-
Now Playing: The Democratic presidential race comes down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders
-
Now Playing: New round of primaries this week
-
Now Playing: Two days away from six more states casting ballots for 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 will affect Trump, Xi 'authority ... ability and capacity to govern': Emanuel
-
Now Playing: Bossert is 'very disappointed' by Carson's message of 'individual prevention'
-
Now Playing: 'I think we've got a great shot to win in Michigan ... Washington': Sanders
-
Now Playing: Infighting within the Trump administration amid coronavirus crisis: Report
-
Now Playing: 'This virus is like other viruses' and 'it should be treated the same way:' Carson
-
Now Playing: 5 teenagers arrested after brutal beating of girl
-
Now Playing: 2020 race now down to Bernie Sanders versus Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney fired
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders turns up the heat on Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Trump fires acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney
-
Now Playing: Trump touring CDC headquarters in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Super Tuesday results narrows Democratic presidential race
-
Now Playing: Suicide bomb attack outside US embassy in Tunisia
-
Now Playing: Did Warren fall victim to gender trap?