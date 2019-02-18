Now Playing: Best presidential campaign rollouts for 2020?

Now Playing: Trump lashes out at former acting FBI director

Now Playing: Senator Lindsey Graham says the Senate will investigate Andrew McCabe's claim

Now Playing: Trump searches for new US ambassador to the United Nations

Now Playing: Congress didn't specify 'what constitutes a [national] emergency': Terry Moran

Now Playing: Trump 'united the opposition and divided' GOP with emergency move: Matthew Dowd

Now Playing: 'I don't think [Trump] knows how to act' in office: Possible 2020 GOP challenger Weld

Now Playing: 'Everyone knows a wall will help': House Freedom Caucus co-founder Jim Jordan

Now Playing: Trump 'trying to take the power of the purse away from' Congress: Dem Sen. Duckworth