Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'I am very much alive'

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is speaking out on her longevity be 86 year old noted in a recent interview with NPR. That she's outlived a US senator who gleefully predicted hurt that after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in 2009. Ginsburg also known as a notorious RBG says I'm very much alive she is survived to read bouts of cancer. That's senator Jim Bunning of Kentucky died and 2017.

