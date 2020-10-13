Transcript for SCOTUS confirmation hearings: Day 2 highlights

You said you're an original list is that true. What does that mean in English. Selling English that means that I interpret the constitution. As a lot. That I interpret its taxes tax and I understand that to happen meaning that it had. At the time people ratified. That meaning doesn't change over time and it's not up to meet updated color infused my own policy ease into it. Justice Scalia his original is right let people say that you're a female Scalia well would you say. Island say that Justice Scalia was obviously a mentor. As I said. And that when I accepted the president's nomination that his philosophy of mind to. But I want to be careful to say that if I'm confirmed he would not be getting Justice Scalia. You will be getting justice Barrett. In Planned Parenthood. A southeastern Pennsylvania vs KC. Justice Scalia as was said. Earlier joined the dissent. Which took the position and I quote we believe that roe was wrongly decided. And that it can and should be. Overruled. Consistent with our traditional approach to star in to sciences and constitutional. Cases. Do you agree with justice scalia's views that roe was wrongly decided. Says senator I do want to be forthright and answer every question the parents that can. I think I'm that question day. You know I'm and not justice K and description which I think is. Perfectly but when she was in her confirmation hearing she said. It's you it's not and a great precedent I gave it a thumbs up or thumbs down. And I think in an area where precedent continues to be pressed and litigated as its share of KC. It would be particularly. Actually be wrong in violation of the cannons for me to do that as a sitting giants. So it if I expressed the view on a president one way or another whether I say I love it or hate it. It's signal hostility ends and I might till one where another and a pending case. So on something that is really. A major cause with major effect. On over half of the population of this country who were women after all. It's it's distressing not to get a straight answer. The Democrats claim that your being put on the Supreme Court so you could vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Is that your agenda if confirmed if your goal repealing the Affordable Care Act have you committed to the president or anyone else. That you'll vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act if confirmed by it. To the cork. Absolutely not. I was never asked if I had been that would have been a short conversation. Have you seen the church Floyd video. I have. What impact that it have on you. Senator as you my imagine. Given that I have two black children that was very. Very personal from my family my seventeen year old daughter Canadian who has a doctorate from Haiti. All of this was arresting it was very difficult for her. We wept together. In my room and then it was also difficult for my daughter Julia who's ten and I had to try to explain some of this. To them I mean my children to this point and airlines have had the benefit of quelling up and cocoon where they have not yet experienced. Hatred or violence. And for didian. You know to understand that there would be at risk to her brother the son she might have Monday. That kind of brutality. Has been an ongoing conversation it's a difficult one for us like it is for Americans all over the country. I'd like to ask you as an original post obviously. Has a passion for history I can't imagine that you could separate the two. To reflect on the history of this country where are we today when it comes to the issue of race. It's. So. I think it is. An entirely. Uncontroversial. An obvious statement given as we just talked about the George flip video that racism persists in our country. Adds to putting my finger on the nature of the problem you know whether as each day it's just out writers systemic racism. Or how to tackle that Pratt the issue of making it better. Those things you know art. Policy questions there hotly contested policy intense questions. That had been in the news and discuss summer. So well you know as I did share my personal experience and very you know happy to discuss that the reaction our family had that the George played video. Getting brighter statements are making you know. Brought her diagnoses. About the problem of racism is kind of beyond. What I'm capable of doing incidents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.