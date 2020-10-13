-
Now Playing: Day 2 of Barrett confirmation hearings expected to be contentious
-
Now Playing: Experts discuss what Barrett’s confirmation would mean for Roe v. Wade
-
Now Playing: Amy Coney Barrett hearings underway, 2 women take opposing sides on her confirmation
-
Now Playing: Using your voice to test for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson halts phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial
-
Now Playing: New York AG on Trump investigation: “No one is above the law”
-
Now Playing: Should you wipe your phone down after someone else touches it?
-
Now Playing: Will it be safe to trick-or-treat this Halloween?
-
Now Playing: Gretchen Whitmer reacts to Gov. Ralph Northam being potential target in kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Gretchen Whitmer on foiled plan to kidnap her
-
Now Playing: Cindy McCain gives update on Meghan McCain’s new baby
-
Now Playing: Remembering Roberta McCain
-
Now Playing: Make 'Vegan Locro De Papa' a classic Ecuadorian potato and cheese soup with a twist
-
Now Playing: Deadly protest shooting
-
Now Playing: National Geographic looks at how COVID-19 is reshaping our world
-
Now Playing: Hiker speaks out after wild cougar video
-
Now Playing: 'Dynasty' actress' daughter speaks out on alleged sex cult
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus vaccine setback as researches confirm case with repeat infection
-
Now Playing: High stakes Senate confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett