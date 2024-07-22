Secret Service director grilled on failure to secure roof at Trump rally

Kim Cheatle faced a grilling before the House Oversight Committee over how her agency handled security around the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at his July 13 rally.

July 22, 2024

