Transcript for Sen. Durbin suggests Kavanaugh stop hearing, ask for FBI investigation

I've got a suggestion for him. Right now turn to your left in the front or. Don't again counsel to president Donald Trump. Ask him to suspend this hearing and nomination process told the FBI completes its investigation. Of the charges made by doctor Ford and others it. And goes to bring the witnesses forward in provides that information to this hearing. I'm sure that the chairman at that point will understand. But that is reasonable request. To finally put to rest these charges if they are false or approve them if they are not. You've spent two years from the white house office. That approved judicial nominees. Return to the AFP over and over and over again for their work. Let's bring them in here and now turned it down again telling its time to get this done and FBI investigation is the only way to answer some of these questions. So receptive to stop the clock. As committee. Who is running this year not the White House not gotten again not even knew was a nominee. Where we are here today. Because doctor four asked for an opportunity here I know you did do was well in fact maybe even be fortunate it. We're here because. People wanted to be heard from charges that they all thought or aren't fair or activities. Like sexual assault. Was unfair. So I wanna ensure senator Durbin. Regardless of what you say to senator. Dodd again we're not suspending. This hearing. Proceed to answer the question Kirk what are murdered. Gentlemen. To say this. If you judge Kavanagh. Turns down again. And to this committee. And save for the sake of my reputation my family name and to get to the bottom of the truth of this I am not going to -- be an obstacle to an FBI investigation. I would hope that all the members of the committee would join me and saying work on abide by your which wishes and we will have that investigation. I welcome whatever the committee wants to duke is on tell the truth I wanted to what you wanted IR I'm told that I want to know what you wanna do an innocent. I'm innocent of this charge that you're prepared for an FBI investigator don't reach conclusions you reached the conclusion though they do investigate questions on the army's can't have a both born student you can't say here at the beginning. I wanted to share a moment it will bring any kind of investigation this thing was in brought on readiness this thing was brought at the last minute after being held. By staffed. You now judge and I called broad collaborator Gary immediately if there is no truth to her charges. The FBI investigation we'll show. Are you afraid that they might not. Mark age anywhere FBI does not reach can you know you know this is you know that's a funny question because. The FBI doesn't reach conclusion let's just provide the 30 two's with 302 Salk and explained. Two people don't know what that is they just go and do what you're doing and ask questions and then type opera port they don't reach the bottom line morning what's. This morning I asked ducked forward pastor about this incident where she ran into mark judged safe way. And she's such Shura members six straight weeks after this occurrence. Well some of the Washington Post when and took a look at mister church's book. And has been able to the runway but he wrote about his addiction and it's alcoholism. And they have narrowed it down what they think was a period of time six or eight weeks after the event and he would have been working at the Safeway at that point. Some point in getting tunes we at least can connect some dots here and get some information why would you resist that China dot instigation. Why would you recess that kind of investigation. So hot I welcome. One of the hearing last week I'm asking about the FBI investigator that the committee figures out how to act ask the questions all do whatever output on the phone multiple times a committee counsel all talked to attach Kevin how would you support an FBI investigation right now. I I will do whatever. The committee once Ted personally do you think that's the best thing for us to do. Mornings you'll look senator I apps are. I set I wanted to hearing and I'd set I was welcome anything on the it is sent this thing was. Be held. Hell's when it could have been presented. In this ordinary way it could've been held in the handled confidentially it first. Which was what doctor Ford's wishes were as I understand it. It wouldn't calls despite destroyed my Fam way like this this effort has. I think an FBI investigation. We'll help all of us on both sides of the huge.

