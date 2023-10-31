Senate committee holds hearing on Biden's aid request

Lawmakers will question Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the Biden administration's $105 billion aid request for Ukraine, Israel and more.

October 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live