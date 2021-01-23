Senator says impeachment trial delay is ‘appropriate’

More
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., discusses the impeachment trial timeline, President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief proposal and hope for bipartisan legislation in the Biden administration.
6:04 | 01/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senator says impeachment trial delay is ‘appropriate’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:04","description":"Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., discusses the impeachment trial timeline, President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief proposal and hope for bipartisan legislation in the Biden administration.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75439071","title":"Senator says impeachment trial delay is ‘appropriate’","url":"/Politics/video/senator-impeachment-trial-delay-75439071"}