Transcript for Shutdown takes financial toll on furloughed workers with disabilities

And is this is really green on a lot of Americans particularly today we'd like to take a focus on those with a disability forced to work without pay force to be home and really have to bid to grapple with some tough choices and tradeoffs in their finances. Whether to pay for that personal care assistance. Or pay those electric bills we caught up with king's Floyd who has muscular dystrophy here in the district. That's when he for a government worker a little bit earlier today she told us about her state of affairs for now pickles. Now I a and is scrambling callable we can't beyond knowing that half of my salary goes to my rent parsing out then came from a string need for PTAs how much threat award for best. How much Stratford for medications. When if I run out early and I campaign co pay. Bar IA you don't have to reschedule like he's CA it's. This or five women in the postal community who are relying on me as a part time income. An I'm saying I'm sorry I can't pay you because. And the whole government has decided shot down so if you wants. People to lose their independence congress if you want. People to. Keep suffering from this. Stay on me. And that's then that's fine but realize you are hounding eight slow but steady and drastic crippling effect on the community. And one little earthquake could. Completely shaken up. Yet another heart wrenching personal story from the shut down our thanks to Matt Siler for going in shooting that Kate Fallon on the edit. Again another reminder these are very personal frustrations right now. As the pettiness that we talked about it the beginning is in full in its. Something something to watch.

