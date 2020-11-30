'Surge upon a surge'

More
Doctors say there will be an alarming increase of positive cases after the busy holiday weekend.
5:29 | 11/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Surge upon a surge'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:29","description":"Doctors say there will be an alarming increase of positive cases after the busy holiday weekend.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74468770","title":"'Surge upon a surge'","url":"/Politics/video/surge-surge-74468770"}