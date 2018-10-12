Transcript for Talks of impeachment rises among Democrats in wake of federal court filings

Line was anticipating these memos that Mueller finally filed on Friday. And they dropped and it looks like that everyone in the trunk or mint has reason to be concerned so wanna go to Trish turner she's in our DC bureau Tristan morning. And yet do you think that teens these documents totally cleared the president as he has stated they do. Well. On their face it wouldn't seen like that's the case so though the president isn't named directly in these documents. Both the filing. Regarding Michael Cohen in the southern district of New York. And the filing and a man a four case from special counsel water Robert Mueller. Both indicate most particularly the one involving Colin. They would appear to implicate the president potentially in a couple of campaign finance related crimes. Again he is not named he is not an unindicted co conspirator I there. But we do appear to be heading in that direction and so now the question becomes since the Department of Justice you know they sort of have a tradition there's. Is a bit of a disagreement about it but there is a policy essentially that a sitting president cannot be indicted again there is a great deal of debate about this topic. But for now we're led to believe that a sitting president cannot be indicted so it becomes a political question and and that kicks it up here to the hell. And that becomes a question of will. The house began impeachment proceedings and of course as we see. The house changing hands to democratic control that becomes much more of a possibility. Yet the possibilities so how has congress been reacting to the memo cents and then released. Was so over the weekend we heard the incoming chairman most particularly that's this is looking piqued our ears those of us who cover Capitol Hill. Is the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee this is we're any impeachment proceeding would begin. The article to be crafted by this particular committing. They would begin new hearings and the such he has stayed away from texas' Gerald Gerald Nadler. Injured Nadler of New York. He has stayed away from talk of impeachment. This is nots some Democrats are very wary of talking about impeachment especially at this. Stage of the game it's very early they don't have any sort of report from the special counsel. So but what he did say over the weekend. Is that he does believe these campaign finance violations that are outlined in the Colin. Documents in the southern district he believes these are impeachable offenses. The question he's sad and he maintains he is. Is it important enough to impeach on those grounds. So he's taking a wait and see approach again democratic leadership is very wary of this especially ahead of the 20/20 election. This is the kind. It they they know this is a really explosive issue. A lot of and is seen this movie before with President Bill Clinton. It doesn't end well for the party that hard charges at this the way Republicans dead with Bill Clinton on in the ninety's and so they're very wary of this. They want to obviously see president president trump unseated in twenty twining. By a Democrat and so there are a lot of calculations that go into this but for now. We are waiting to see what the special counsel delivers chairman Nadler has said he wants to see what his report says he wants to hear from Mueller directly. So we're in a wait and see mode at least for now. Yeah and that wait and see note I mean when would you expect that something else would come out for from special council team via a ticket questions so we in end. Unfortunately for us the Muller team runs a very tight set their no leaks but we are led to believe. By a council to people who have an interest in this case in this investigation. We're led to believe it is in the final stages of crafting its report. And also when you know there seems to be in the president has crafted his own answers to questions from the special counsel. So the by the time the special counsel makes it to the president and he is delivered the president's delivering his. You know written answers to questionnaire that's believed to be at the final stages the end game for the special counsel so we do expect some more indictments in this case were not sure what they will be. But we do believe we're at the end stages and and so the question becomes you know really what what's gonna happen with this final report technically. It goes to the attorney general and then the attorney general Muir we know that sin and that the person in the thin it with an acting position right now in acting. Attorney general I'm Matt Whitaker open question as to whether he would then. Give the OK for that report to be sent to Capitol Hill. But chairman Nadler the incoming chairman the Judiciary Committee he is already promised us. If the attorney general doesn't release that report he intends to call Bob Mueller himself. And he intends to question them. About what's in that report so I think we're gonna learn what's in it either way and I think it's probably not too far from you know the first of the year. Thank you so much Trisha I really appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.