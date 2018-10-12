-
Now Playing: Comey memos released to Congress
-
Now Playing: Congress reacts to memos implicating Trump in federal crime
-
Now Playing: Activists renew demand for 'New Green Deal'
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg on his possible 2020 presidential run
-
Now Playing: Talks of impeachment rises among Democrats in wake of federal court filings
-
Now Playing: Trump chief of staff announcement looms as Nick Ayers declines role
-
Now Playing: Dems 'have to win' in 2020: Comey responds to Trump
-
Now Playing: Congress reacts to memos implicating Trump in federal crime
-
Now Playing: Who will be new chief of staff as Trump says Kelly is out?
-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller is hiding in Eric Trump's closet on 'SNL'
-
Now Playing: Trump in search of a new chief of staff to replace John Kelly
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors implicate Trump in 2 crimes linked to 2016 campaign
-
Now Playing: Terry Moran: Trump 'girding for battle with a new chief of staff and a new attitude'
-
Now Playing: Inside the Navy's flyover farewell for President George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Dem Sen: Mueller should 'show his cards soon,' give Congress findings in early 2019
-
Now Playing: Rubio: Trump pardoning Manafort 'could trigger a debate about' pardon power
-
Now Playing: Dan Abrams on Cohen court filing: 'Biggest legal threat we've seen so far' for Trump
-
Now Playing: Nick Ayers rumored to replace John Kelly as WH chief of staff
-
Now Playing: Cory Booker weighing presidential run in New Hampshire
-
Now Playing: John Kelly set to leave the White House