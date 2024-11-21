Transgender bathroom ban is a ‘bigoted attack’: Activist

Transgender activist and author Raquel Willis reacts to the bill to ban transgender women from using women's restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

November 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live