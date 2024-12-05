These Trump administration picks have ties to Project 2025

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders takes a look at top Trump administration picks, their ties to Project 2025 and what it would mean for the new administration.

December 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live