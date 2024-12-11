‘Made in America’ Christmas is back for the 13th year

“Made in America” Christmas returns for its 13th year, as David Muir reports on small businesses and Christmas tree farms nationwide working to deliver holiday joy this season.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live