Transcript for Trump attends 'Celebration of America' event after disinviting Eagles to White House

We love our country we respect our flag. And we always proudly stand for the National Anthem we always will. We stand to honor our military. And honor our country. And to remember the fallen heroes who never made it back home. We stand to show our love for our fellow citizens. And our magnificent. Constitution. We stand to pay tribute to the incredible Americans who came before us. And the heroic sacrifices. They made. America is a great nation. And community a family. And America is our home and we loved our. So we stand together for freedom. We stand together for patriotism. And we proudly stand. Four Howard glorious. Nation. Under god. I want to thank you all for being in this is a beautiful big celebration. Actually to be honest it's even bigger. That we had anticipated. So I want to thank you very much and god bless America thank you everybody thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.