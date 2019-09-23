Transcript for Trump defends talk with Ukraine president as ‘perfect phone call’

Not ulcers well we have another phone call with the president if you. Everybody knows it's just a Democrat which got here we go again they filled with the Russians and tell sessions held without bail. And now they're bringing this up the one who's got the problem is Mike. If you look at what Mike did Biden did what they would like to have me do except that one problem I didn't do it. What I think it is a disgrace what his sudden it is a disgrace. To Sutton took money from Ukraine his son took money from China a lot of money from China. China would love to see you would think you think of nothing did rather see. Then Biden get in because they won't take this great deal the whereabouts of man and they would really have themselves a a deal was well. His second let me just it went by and did was wrong we'll. Ukrainian president not you. Well given the city because. What we are doing is we want honesty and we do with a country we want honesty and I think with the new president. You're going to see much more honesty. In the Ukraine and that's what we're looking for. We are supporting a country we want to make sure that countries honest it's very important to talk about corruption if you don't talk about corruption why would you give money. To a country that you think is it is corrupt. One of the reasons the new president got elected is used to stop corruption so it's very important that on occasion you speak to somebody about corruption. There are ample.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.