-
Now Playing: Trump downplays concussion-like injuries in Iraq attack
-
Now Playing: Trump says he’ll be watching Senate trial
-
Now Playing: Diane Patrick sought advice from Michelle Obama
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders fires back at Hillary Clinton over new criticism
-
Now Playing: What to expect from Trump’s historic impeachment trial in the Senate
-
Now Playing: Both sides debate amendments to impeachment trial rules
-
Now Playing: Trump weighs in on impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton has harsh words for Bernie Sanders
-
Now Playing: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump: Day 1
-
Now Playing: McConnell plans speedy impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Schumer delivers opening impeachment statement
-
Now Playing: McConnell delivers opening impeachment statement
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks out as rules set for historic trial
-
Now Playing: Senators forced to leave campaign trail for impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Third impeachment trial in US history begins Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Maya R. Cummings on how Trump’s words impacted Elijah Cummings’ final days
-
Now Playing: Candidates jostle for position 2 weeks before Iowa caucuses
-
Now Playing: President Trump speaks out as team lays out legal strategy
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Democrats ‘lunatics’ for impeachment
-
Now Playing: Tom Steyer launches 4-day bus tour across the Carolinas