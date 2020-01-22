Transcript for Trump downplays concussion-like injuries in Iraq attack

Chevron occasionally that they're it'd be to American. That actor Robert Howie it that this storm might strike no Americans were injured we now know the my vote US service. Men were airlifted from Iraq. Can you explain that this happened new I. Heard. That they have headaches. And a couple of other things but I would say yes and I can report it is not very serious. Operations. Brain. Yeah. They told me about it numerous days lady it has have to S Department of Defense no I don't consider them very serious injuries showed it to other injuries and I've seen. I've seen. What Iran is done within a roadside bombs to our troops. I've seen people with no legs and with no alarms I've seen people the were horribly horribly injured in. That area that war. In fact many cases put those bombs but there by solemn Manny who's no longer with us. I consider them to be really bad injuries now I do not consider that to be that injuries now.

