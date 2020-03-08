Transcript for Trump says he is considering executive order concerning COVID relief bill

Well we're here. Why the fact I'm not only with crazy dancing I'm totally. And we're going to be doing some things in a very good because. We don't think that. She would look. What Chuck Schumer wants more than anybody. And I would say Nancy Pelosi would be second they want to bail out cities and states that have done a big job over a long period of time. Nothing to do with corona virus or China virus or whatever you want to call. They want to bail out cities states and what bailout money they want a trillion dollars in bail out money and a lot of people don't wanna do that because we don't think it's right. The Democrats have run some very bad states and some very very bad cities. And a lot of people don't want to give them a trillion dollars to reward their pejorative edge up. If you look at some of the states I won't insult anybody bite game in those states but you know what they are. They want bailout money. Then add interest and the people that not interested in unemployment and uninterested in. You fictions which is a big deal in the evictions at one and picked a lot of people are going to be anything evicted. But I'm gonna stop it because I'll do it myself I have to I have a lot of powers with respect to executive orders and we're looking at that very issues right now but what the Democrats want they want this slow rolling it. And all they are really interested in is bail out money. To bail out radical left governors and radical left bears like in Portland and places that some are so badly run. She can't. New York City see what's going on over there. Bail out cities and states. Have been poorly run and spent a fortune doing and they wanted to trillion dollars and we're really that interested in that.

