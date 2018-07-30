Trump says he'd meet with Iranian president without preconditions

"I'll meet anybody. I believe in meeting," Trump said about a potential meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
1:30 | 07/30/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says he'd meet with Iranian president without preconditions

