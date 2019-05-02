Transcript for Trump honors Debra Bissell at State of the Union

Here tonight. Is Debra. Vessels. Just three weeks ago devers parents. Gerald. And Jared. Were burglarized. And shot to death in their Reno Nevada hollow. By an illegal alien. They were in there eighties. And are survived by four children eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. We're also here tonight are Jerald and Sharon's granddaughter had. And great granddaughter Madison. To Deborah. Had their Madison. Please stand. Few can understand. You're paying. Thank you and thank you for being effective. I will never forget. And I will slight for the memory. Jerrold and Sharon. That it should never happen again. Not one more American alive. Should be lost. Because our nation failed to control it's very dangerous border. In the last two years our brave ice officers. Make 266000. Arrests. Of criminal aliens. Including those charged or convicted of nearly 100000. Assaults. 30000. Sex crimes. And 4000. Killings or murders.

