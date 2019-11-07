Transcript for Trump to host social media summit at White House

As you know president trump is hosting what the white hot the White House is calling a social media summit today and in attendance this when he up. Right wing figures but no one from any of the major tech company is like. FaceBook Twitter Google what's happening. Yet if you call this a summit can it really Venus summit if you're not having representatives from some of the biggest hack and social media companies. Coming to this ad then today will be Republican members of congress conservatives social media voices and conservative policy makers. But we're not gonna see anybody from FaceBook Twitter Google. Pretty company that the president has complained a lot of said that they are against him and that there's a bias against conservatives. Even though we all now especially based on this morning the president loves Twitter it like getting his message out there that doesn't mean he's not gonna have some criticism for how he says. Voices are being squash now Google will push back on as saying there's no politics involved in their algorithm FaceBook and Twitter have also pushed back but. Today we'll end up looking like incident may be excuse. Destructive conversation about at. Using social media or policy purposes or approaches the policy to these types of companies. Any chance for some of these voices to vent a little bit and have a friendly ear from the president who is convinced there is political bias at play here. All right pretty interesting there Karen Travers at the White House thanks for joining us today. Appreciate it.

