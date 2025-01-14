Trump inauguration preparations underway

ABC News’ Nicole D’Antonio reports on new details about President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, from security to performers.

January 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live