Transcript for Trump knew hush-money payments were wrong, Cohen says

I will not be the villain of his story. He's saying very clearly. They never directly to you do anything wrong is that truth I don't think there's anybody that believes that forceful enough if the Trump Organization was ever done. Unless it was run through mr. trump. He directed me as I said in my out fusion. And I said he's spoken to please. He directed me to make the payments he directed me to become involved in these matters. Including the one with me dual goal which is really between him. And David Pecker and David Packers counsel I just reviewed the documents. In order to protect him I gave loyalty to someone. Who truthfully does not deserve bullet he was trying to hide what you were doing correct correct. And he knew it was wrong of course. And he was doing that help his election. He you have to remember at what point in time that this. Matter. Came about two weeks or so before the election pose to Billy bush. Comments so yes he was very concerned. About how this would affect the election. Help his campaign to help him and the campaign.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.