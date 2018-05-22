Trump meets South Korean leader, 'demands' DOJ investigates FBI

More
Powerhouse Politics Team talks Trump's meeting with the South Korean president and updates on the president's order for an investigation into the FBI.
14:21 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump meets South Korean leader, 'demands' DOJ investigates FBI

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55363954,"title":"Trump meets South Korean leader, 'demands' DOJ investigates FBI","duration":"14:21","description":"Powerhouse Politics Team talks Trump's meeting with the South Korean president and updates on the president's order for an investigation into the FBI.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-meets-south-korean-leader-demands-doj-investigates-55363954","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.