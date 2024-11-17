Trump picks loyalists for his new administration

ABC News contributor Ramesh Ponnuru and Tricia McLaughlin, former senior adviser for Vivek Ramaswamy, join ABC News Live to discuss President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration picks.

November 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live