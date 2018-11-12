Now Playing: President Trump meets with Pelosi, Schumer

Now Playing: Trump, Schumer, Pelosi publicly spar over border security

Now Playing: White House scrambles to find chief of staff

Now Playing: Trump to meet Democrats to avoid shutdown

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Trump to meet with Schumer and Pelosi

Now Playing: Trump's search for a chief of staff intensifies

Now Playing: Trump: Stormy Daniels payments 'simple private transaction'

Now Playing: 'Green new deal' protests on Capitol Hill

Now Playing: Inside the Senate office

Now Playing: Pelosi, Schumer expected to meet with Trump amid battle over border funding

Now Playing: Maria Butina, accused Russian agent, appears poised to plead guilty

Now Playing: Activists renew demand for 'Green New Deal'

Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg on his possible 2020 presidential run

Now Playing: Talks of impeachment rises among Democrats in wake of federal court filings

Now Playing: Trump chief of staff announcement looms as Nick Ayers declines role

Now Playing: Dems 'have to win' in 2020: Comey responds to Trump

Now Playing: Congress reacts to memos implicating Trump in federal crime

Now Playing: Who will be new chief of staff as Trump says Kelly is out?

Now Playing: Robert Mueller is hiding in Eric Trump's closet on 'SNL'