Transcript for Trump signals he won't answer Mueller's questions in person

And now let's head over to the White House for the president is again sounding off on the Russian investigation this time saying his acting attorney general. Could potentially limit the special counsel's work Karen Travers. Is outside the White House and Karen it sounds like the president does not intend on sitting down with the special counsel Robert Mueller anytime soon. He certainly does not die and that is much more unlikely than it was a year ago or even over the last couple of months remember last year president trump said. 100%. He will be willing to sit down under oath and talk to Robert Mueller and his team of investigators that shifted over the next few months. Where the president said he is willing to talk to Mahler. But his lawyers did not want him to bow out now Diane we've entered perhaps a new phase in the Russian probe the president says he has answered in writing Muller's questions he says he did it himself not his lawyers. And it was okay to do that because they were very simple the president says when you've done nothing wrong. It's easy to answer those questions stay and president says this week we'll be turning them over to Muller's team. And then of course he's taking off for Florida on Tuesday for a long holiday weekend so kind of like any college student get that last paper into. And then had out for a little bit a vacation. That's how you do it I know from that many college I might have announced that you did Tim. Were also speaking of papers the Washington Post is reporting that. We're expecting a full report on the murder that Washington Post columnist to show be over in Turkey. What's the latest on that case the red. It had some very interesting comments about the murder jamarcus -- in an interview with Fox News over the weekend the president said that the United States does have that recording of the tissue G murder which the president described as. Very violent very vicious and terrible why he didn't listen to it. He Penney asked his advisors that they would recommend he listened to that recording they said no they would brief him on. And Diane once again we're seeing this pattern from the president where a close ally has denied any wrongdoing in this case it's the crown prince Mohamed bin Salman. Who told the president according to the president several times he did not order this that's is what this CAA's assessment is according to the Washington Post. Residences states you know will be a report this week aren't we'll see and the president's also making headlines for some comments he made. About the general who directed B Osama bin Laden raid what's happening there. This interesting this is that very highly regarded navy seal former rear admiral William make great men who had been critical the president percent of his comments about the media president in that interview with Fox News was pushing back here's that he had Tuesday. Bill McBride. Retired admiral navy seal 37 years and former head of the US special operator a Clinton fan. Special operation is made it Hillary Clinton fan who led the operations command of the operations that took down Sodom Hussein. And they killed Osama bin Laden says that your son and that is the greatest threat to democracy in his life. He's a Hillary Clinton. Back there. And an Obama backer. And frankly the navy seal and it is an I simply got Osama been around a lot sooner than that wouldn't have been nice. And day and nick raven told ABC news in a statement that he did not support Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama he doesn't support candidates but he did say. He is the fate of former President Obama and former president George W price he worked for both of them and day and he also said he's admires president to quote uphold the dignity of the office very scathing response there from me great. Definitely a lot of shades on back and forth on that one Karen Travers from outside the White House thanks Karen.

