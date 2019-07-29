Transcript for Trump signs 9/11 Compensation Fund bill into law

In the wake of the September 11 attacks courageous Americans raced into smoke fire and debris. In lower Manhattan the Pentagon and Andy field in Shanksville. Pennsylvania. The whole world witnessed the might and resilience of our nation India extraordinary men and women of the New York fire department. And the New York police department selfless patriots have unmatched character and devotion I grew up with them. So I can tell you that's absolutely true. So wiese nice to really know your subject I know that subject. He's a great people. We also. Commemorate the heroes of the Port Authority police. And I want to thank you all for being here tremendous people. The first responders from across the country rushed to new York and worked endless days and sleepless nights. They fought to rescue every person trapped in the rubble. And then searched for months to find the remains of the fallen. The love and loyalty of our 9/11 responders knew no bounds. Today where deeply honored to be in the presence of more than sixty of these exceptional heroes. They dance huge. Terror with the emotional strength of true American warriors. Would every 9/11 responder. Please. Stand that please all you first responders while. In a few moments I will sign the 9/11 victims compensation fund. This law makes permanent the financial support for families who lost precious loved ones as a result of September 11 attacks. It also provides pensions for those who are suffering from cancer and other illnesses stemming from the toxic debris. They were exposed to in the aftermath of the attacks many of those affected were firefighters police officers and other. First responders and I was down there also. And I'm not considering myself a first responders but I was down there has spent a lot of time down there with you. Since September 11 we have lost more than 2001. Responders and survivors to. 9/11 related cancers and illnesses. Currently thousands of men and women are battling cancer and other illnesses due to 9/11. We pledge to stand by the families of those affected today. And every day we will stand with you.

