Trump signs executive order to end policy of separating children from parents

More
President Donald Trump signed the order after defending his zero-tolerance policy despite condemnation from GOP lawmakers.
15:35 | 06/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump signs executive order to end policy of separating children from parents

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56044354,"title":"Trump signs executive order to end policy of separating children from parents","duration":"15:35","description":"President Donald Trump signed the order after defending his zero-tolerance policy despite condemnation from GOP lawmakers.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-signs-executive-order-end-policy-separating-children-56044354","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.