Transcript for Trump surprises troops overseas, 2020 candidates giving thanks

I'm Mary Alice parks with the latest in politics this week. President trump surprise visit to Afghanistan over the holiday provided a chance for him to honor US troops and be photographed with them. We're. Every Thanksgiving. The show of military support key actors decision to grant pardons and further intervene. In war crimes cases last week had shaking his relationship with some military leaders and resulted in ousting of his needle secretary. Several candidates hoping to the next commander in chief volunteer and campaign throughout the holiday. Others kept it light. I'm senator Bernie Sanders and all right slew would like because slow jam this lose. And here we go so what did your wife saying when you told her. Darling guy. I feel my no item X successful in business but I would like to run for president. President of what. This week Andrew Yang released his tax returns and mayor Pete that a judge made additional years public to. Backer senator Elizabeth Warren. It's. On to her release the minutes okay we'll networks and. But agents accused him warrant in fact trying to distract. He says she should release more tax returns from her time in the private sector she has released eleven years so far sounds like somebody's changing the subject. We judge enjoyed straw poll numbers this week the newest entry in the race for mayor Michael Bloomberg briefly hit the campaign trail for the first time this week. He spoke out against issues like a wealth tax and a possible Medicare for all program. During events in Virginia and Arizona now those two states that don't vote until much later in March and burden any of the candidates had yet to focus much attention. Mary Alice parks ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.