US Attorney General testifies before House

There was chaos on Capitol Hill Tuesday as Attorney General Merrick Garland went before the House Judiciary Committee. Our panel reacts to Garland’s testimony and the response from GOP lawmakers.

June 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live