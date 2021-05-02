-
Now Playing: Filmmaker highlights economy’s effect on working moms
-
Now Playing: Fareed Zakaria talks about his new book, ‘Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World’
-
Now Playing: Who is Jamie Raskin?
-
Now Playing: House removes Greene from committees
-
Now Playing: Florida’s ongoing efforts to battle COVID-19 and its fight against human trafficking
-
Now Playing: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘I’ve been freed’
-
Now Playing: Greene’s day of reckoning
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama’s inauguration hairdresser is paving the way for Black stylists
-
Now Playing: Visa delays could keep a binational couple apart for birth of their child
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: Delivery workers fight for rights as industry booms
-
Now Playing: GOP rep. on Greene vote: ‘What the Democrats are doing here is unprecedented’
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: DC prosecutors plead for help with Capitol Hill riot prosecutions
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: House removes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee assignments
-
Now Playing: Biden’s first major foreign policy address: ‘America is back’
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman faces judgment of colleagues, defends herself
-
Now Playing: Race is on to vaccinate low-income communities
-
Now Playing: Bronx community pushes for vaccinations