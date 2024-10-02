Vance ‘did great with his tone’ at VP debate: Gov. Sununu

New Hampshire’s Republican governor also said there were a few questions JD Vance “could’ve answered better” at Tuesday night’s debate against Gov. Tim Walz.

October 2, 2024

