Vice president rallies for Newsom ahead of recall

More
Vice President Kamala Harris rallied for California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Bay Area on Wednesday ahead of Tuesday's recall election.
1:02 | 09/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vice president rallies for Newsom ahead of recall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Vice President Kamala Harris rallied for California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Bay Area on Wednesday ahead of Tuesday's recall election.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"79912488","title":"Vice president rallies for Newsom ahead of recall","url":"/Politics/video/vice-president-rallies-newsom-ahead-recall-79912488"}