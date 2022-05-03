Two West Virginia Republican incumbents battle for one House seat

ABC News’ Rachel Scott reports on the race between GOP Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney, both vying for the same seat in West Virginia’s primary Tuesday following Congressional redistricting.

