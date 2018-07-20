Transcript for West Virginia roundtable on SCOTUS nominee

I'm ABC's Alan Rogan in Charleston, West Virginia at the State's lottery headquarters where senator Joseph mansion just wrapped up a town hall. In which he talked to constituents about what they think. A president from Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Cavanaugh it was a fascinating discussion with a wide range of opinions on issues like abortion. Gun rights and labor laws now mention was one of three senate Democrats to vote for president prompts other Supreme Court nominee Daniel course H. He's also facing a tough reelection against the Republican Patrick Morrissey who has been pressuring mansion to come out and say. Whether or not he would vote for Kavanagh. But for now mansion isn't giving any hints saying he wants to keep talking at West Virginians and get their thoughts. Before he needs with judge Kavanagh which he says it's going to happen in the next few weeks. I'm Alley wrote in thanks for watching ABC news lie.

