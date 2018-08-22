Transcript for The White House agenda

I am Karen Travers let's go yeah. There are a lot of questions for the White House today after the guilty verdicts against the president's former campaign chairman Paul man a four. And that guilty pleas from his former personal attorney Michael Connell and but there is no White House briefing with Sarah Sanders currently on the schedule. So it's actually notable that last night at his rally in West Virginia the president did not weigh in on Paul man a fort or Michael Cohen as many in the media were expecting him to do. Earlier in the day West Virginia the president said he felt very badly for Paul Mann a port and also said. There is no connection to rushing collusion and that the charges and guilty verdicts against Mann a port. Had nothing to do with that central question. A Robert lawless Russia probe. So it's actually a pretty quiet day here at the White House after a very new easy Tuesday president trump we'll have a private lunch with his secretary of defense James Mattis. And later he will award a posthumous medal of honor to an air force tech Sargent. For his valiant actions during a 2002 battle in Afghanistan. I'm Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.