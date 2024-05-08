Apple AirPods are at their lowest price since Black Friday: Shop now

With Mother's Day and graduation season on the horizon, Amazon is offering a discount on Apple AirPods that should not be passed up.

The 2nd generation model and the AirPods Pro are both seeing unbeatable reduced pricing. Right now the original AirPods (2nd Generation) are under $100 - coming in at $79.99. This is the lowest price AirPods have been since Black Friday 2023.

As we approach Memorial Day, this deal will not last as home products, mattresses and more take center stage when it comes to discounts - so be sure to shop this while you can.

Whether you are stockpiling on gifts or have been waiting to make the purchase you have been putting off for yourself, now is the time to buy.

It's Black Friday in May - shop now!

38% off Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $79.99

