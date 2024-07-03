You can find discounted TVs at Amazon, Best Buy and more.

These are the Fourth of July sales on TVs you need to know about

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate America, but it's also a time to shop and save big.

Tech and TV deals are the ones to shop this holiday weekend. Whether you're looking to upgrade your living room setup with a new TV or send a student off to a new living space, now is the time to consider buying these items at a discounted price.

Below, see our top picks for the best TV deals this Fourth of July.

TV deals to shop

36% off Best Buy Insignia - 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $189.99

$299.99 Best Buy Shop Now

30% off Amazon TOSHIBA 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote $449.99

$649.99 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Best Buy Samsung - 65" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV $399.99

$479.99 Best Buy Shop Now

16% off Best Buy TCL - 43" Class S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV with Google TV $199.99

$239.99 Best Buy Shop Now

8% off Best Buy Sony - 43" Class X85K LED 4K UHD Google TV $549.99

$599.99 Best Buy Shop Now

36% off Walmart SAMSUNG 75" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV QN75LS03BAFXZA $1899

$2999 Walmart Shop Now

36% off Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa $349.99

$549.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Best Buy Hisense - 100" Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD QLED Google TV $2999

$4999 Best Buy Shop Now

15% off Best Buy TCL - 75" Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV - 75S551G $529.99

$629.99 Best Buy Shop Now