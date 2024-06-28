17 tech deals to shop ahead of the 4th of July: Sony, Apple, Amazon and more
Shop early Fourth of July deals on tech finds.
Need new tech? Here are some of the top deals to shop now.
From Apple AirPods to Shark robot vacuums, Amazon Fire tablets and Sony noise-cancelling headphones, find deals on tech favorites ahead of the Fourth of July.
For example, shop 29% off an AppleiPad Air at Best Buy and 50% off the Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon. Find deals on tech you'll want for upcoming travel, like 50% off a portable charger and 53% off an Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet.
Be sure to check back for more deals as we inch closer to the holiday.
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Deals on Apple products
Apple - 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation) M1 chip Wi-Fi - 256GB - Space Gray
- $529.99
- $749.99
- Best Buy
Tech deals for your home
Insignia - 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
- $299.99
- $449.99
- Best Buy
Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Venetian Bronze
- $49.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation, Home Mapping
- $299.99
- $599
- Amazon
Tech deals for travel
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle including Kindle Scribe (64 GB), Premium Pen, Leather Folio Cover with Magnetic Attach - Black, and Power Adapter
- $324
- $519.97
- Amazon
Deals on headphones
Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones
- $128
- $199.99
- Amazon