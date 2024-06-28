17 tech deals to shop ahead of the 4th of July: Sony, Apple, Amazon and more

Shop early Fourth of July deals on tech finds.

ByABC News
June 28, 2024, 4:43 PM
Fourth of July top tech deals
Fourth of July top tech deals
ABC News, bestbuy, amazon

Need new tech? Here are some of the top deals to shop now.

From Apple AirPods to Shark robot vacuums, Amazon Fire tablets and Sony noise-cancelling headphones, find deals on tech favorites ahead of the Fourth of July.

For example, shop 29% off an AppleiPad Air at Best Buy and 50% off the Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon. Find deals on tech you'll want for upcoming travel, like 50% off a portable charger and 53% off an Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet.

Be sure to check back for more deals as we inch closer to the holiday.

Continue below to shop!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Deals on Apple products

29% off
Best Buy

Apple - 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation) M1 chip Wi-Fi - 256GB - Space Gray

  • $529.99
  • $749.99
  • Best Buy
9% off
Best Buy

Apple - AirPods Max - Space Gray

  • $499.99
  • $549.99
  • Best Buy
20% off
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

  • $78.99
  • $99
  • Amazon
31% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

  • $89
  • $129
  • Amazon

Tech deals for your home

33% off
Best Buy

Insignia - 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

  • $299.99
  • $449.99
  • Best Buy
50% off
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Venetian Bronze

  • $49.99
  • $99.99
  • Amazon
49% off
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation, Home Mapping

  • $299.99
  • $599
  • Amazon
32% off
Amazon

HelloBaby Upgrade Monitor, 5''Sreen with 30-Hour Battery

  • $67.99
  • $99.99
  • Amazon
53% off
Amazon

roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

  • $279.99
  • $599.99
  • Amazon

Tech deals for travel

37% off
Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle including Kindle Scribe (64 GB), Premium Pen, Leather Folio Cover with Magnetic Attach - Black, and Power Adapter

  • $324
  • $519.97
  • Amazon
42% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet- 2023, ages 6-12

  • $109.99
  • $189.99
  • Amazon
53% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet- 2022, ages 6-12

  • $69.99
  • $149.99
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

INIU Portable Charger

  • $17.99
  • $29.99
  • Amazon
50% off
Amazon

Portable Charger with Built in Cables

  • $19.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon

Deals on headphones

49% off
Amazon

bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones

  • $29.99
  • $58.99
  • Amazon
21% off
Amazon

JBL Tune 520BT - Wireless On-Ear Headphones

  • $39
  • $49.95
  • Amazon
35% off
Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones

  • $128
  • $199.99
  • Amazon

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events