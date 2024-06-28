17 tech deals to shop ahead of the 4th of July: Sony, Apple, Amazon and more

Need new tech? Here are some of the top deals to shop now.

From Apple AirPods to Shark robot vacuums, Amazon Fire tablets and Sony noise-cancelling headphones, find deals on tech favorites ahead of the Fourth of July.

For example, shop 29% off an AppleiPad Air at Best Buy and 50% off the Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon. Find deals on tech you'll want for upcoming travel, like 50% off a portable charger and 53% off an Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet.

Deals on Apple products

29% off Best Buy Apple - 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation) M1 chip Wi-Fi - 256GB - Space Gray $529.99

9% off Best Buy Apple - AirPods Max - Space Gray $499.99

20% off Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack $78.99

31% off Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $89

Tech deals for your home

33% off Best Buy Insignia - 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $299.99

50% off Amazon Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Venetian Bronze $49.99

49% off Amazon Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation, Home Mapping $299.99

32% off Amazon HelloBaby Upgrade Monitor, 5''Sreen with 30-Hour Battery $67.99

53% off Amazon roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner $279.99

Tech deals for travel

37% off Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle including Kindle Scribe (64 GB), Premium Pen, Leather Folio Cover with Magnetic Attach - Black, and Power Adapter $324

42% off Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet- 2023, ages 6-12 $109.99

53% off Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet- 2022, ages 6-12 $69.99

40% off Amazon INIU Portable Charger $17.99

50% off Amazon Portable Charger with Built in Cables $19.99

Deals on headphones

49% off Amazon bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones $29.99

21% off Amazon JBL Tune 520BT - Wireless On-Ear Headphones $39

