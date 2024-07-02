July 4th brings a range of discounts on some of the best laptops on the market.

Best laptop deals for Fourth of July: Top picks for every need

The Fourth of July is not just a time for fireworks and barbecues; it's also a great opportunity to snag some incredible deals on laptops.

Whether you're a student gearing up for the next semester, a professional in need of a powerful machine, or just looking to upgrade your current setup, this holiday brings a range of discounts on some of the best laptops on the market.

Here are our top picks for the best laptop deals this Fourth of July.

Best Buy is offering up to $500 off Windows laptops

27% off Best Buy HP - Envy 2-in-1 16" Wide Ultra XGA Touch-Screen Laptop The HP Envy 2-in-1 16" laptop is designed for those who need versatility and performance in one sleek package. Featuring a stunning Ultra XGA touch-screen display, this laptop delivers sharp, vivid visuals with ample screen real estate, perfect for multitasking and entertainment. $649.99

$899.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Best Buy Lenovo - Legion Slim 5 14.5" OLED Gaming Laptop $979.99

$1479.99 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Best Buy ASUS - Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop $899.99

$1299.99 Amazon Shop Now

MacBooks are up to 15% off at Amazon

15% off Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip Featuring the powerful M2 chip, this laptop delivers incredible speed and efficiency, making it perfect for everything from daily tasks to more demanding creative work. The 13.6-inch Retina display offers vibrant colors and sharp details, while the Magic Keyboard ensures a comfortable typing experience. $849

$999 Amazon Shop Now

11% off Amazon Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip $1779

$1999 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart has dozens of laptops discounted under $400

28% off Walmart Acer Aspire 3, 15.6" Laptop The Acer Aspire 3 is a reliable and powerful laptop designed to handle everyday tasks with ease. Featuring a 15.6" Full HD display, it provides clear and vibrant visuals, making it ideal for work, entertainment, and everything in between. $359

$499 Walmart Shop Now

11% off Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 1 15.6 inch Laptop The Lenovo Ideapad 1 15.6" laptop is an affordable and practical choice for everyday computing needs. With its 15.6" HD display, it provides clear and comfortable viewing, making it suitable for browsing, streaming, and basic productivity tasks. $299

$339 Walmart Shop Now

More 4th of July laptop sales

21% off Walmart HP Stream 14" Laptop The HP Stream 14" laptop is a stylish and budget-friendly device perfect for students. Featuring a vibrant pink design, this laptop stands out while being highly portable and easy to carry. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage, providing sufficient performance for everyday tasks such as web browsing, email, and light productivity. $179

$229 Walmart Shop Now

30% off Best Buy Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook Plus Laptop with Google AI The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop that combines performance, flexibility, and smart technology. Featuring a stunning 14" 2K touch display, it offers sharp, vibrant visuals and an intuitive touch experience, perfect for both productivity and entertainment. $349

$499 Best Buy Shop Now

33% off Best Buy Microsoft - Surface Laptop 5 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a sleek and powerful device designed for both productivity and style. Featuring a 13.5” touch-screen display, it delivers sharp, vibrant visuals and responsive touch capabilities, making it ideal for creative work and everyday tasks. $870.99

$1299.99 Best Buy Shop Now