Fourth of July sales: 25 Apple deals on AirPods, AirTags, iPads, Beats and more
Find Apple products on sale at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart.
From headphones to iPads, accessories and more, shop deals on Apple products this Fourth of July.
Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart have discounted Apple tech products, like 24% off an Apple iPad and AirPods under $90. Macy's has limited-time specials on Beats by Dr. Dre like the Beats Studio Buds noise-canceling headphones.
For those with upcoming summer travel, stock up on Apple AirTags while they're under $25 on Amazon.
Beyond the Fourth of July holiday week, Apple also has back-to-school offerings: Now through Sept. 30, students heading to college, their parents, and all educators qualify for a gift card up to $150 and 20% off AppleCare with the purchase of a Mac or iPad.
Check out these deals and more below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Deals on Apple headphones and AirPods
Apple - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) - White
- $159.99
- $249.99
- Best Buy
Apple - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Max - Space Gray
- $379.99
- $549.99
- Best Buy
Deals on Beats by Dr. Dre
Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones
- $249.59
- $319.99
- Macy's
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Red
- $149
- $179
- Walmart
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $299.95
- $349.99
- Amazon
Deals on Apple iPad and MacBook
Geek Squad Certified Refurbished MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Space Gray
- $589.99
- $999.99
- Best Buy
Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP back camera, Touch ID, all-day battery life – Space Gray
- $249
- $329
- Amazon
Apple - MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop - M2 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Midnight
- $849
- $999
- Best Buy
Apple - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished MacBook Pro - 16" Display- Intel Core i9- 16GB Memory- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M - 1TB SSD - Space Gray
- $1099.99
- $2799.99
- Best Buy
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (9th Generation)
- $249
- $329
- Walmart
Deals on Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop with Blood Oxygen - Midnight
- $359
- $429
- Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop with Blood Oxygen - Midnight
- $419
- $529
- Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Loop with Blood Oxygen - Pink
- $329
- $399
- Best Buy