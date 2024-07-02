Fourth of July sales: 25 Apple deals on AirPods, AirTags, iPads, Beats and more

From headphones to iPads, accessories and more, shop deals on Apple products this Fourth of July.

Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart have discounted Apple tech products, like 24% off an Apple iPad and AirPods under $90. Macy's has limited-time specials on Beats by Dr. Dre like the Beats Studio Buds noise-canceling headphones.

For those with upcoming summer travel, stock up on Apple AirTags while they're under $25 on Amazon.

Beyond the Fourth of July holiday week, Apple also has back-to-school offerings: Now through Sept. 30, students heading to college, their parents, and all educators qualify for a gift card up to $150 and 20% off AppleCare with the purchase of a Mac or iPad.

Check out these deals and more below.

Deals on Apple headphones and AirPods

31% off Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $89

$129 Amazon Shop Now

36% off Best Buy Apple - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) - White $159.99

$249.99 Best Buy Shop Now

30% off Best Buy Apple - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Max - Space Gray $379.99

$549.99 Best Buy Shop Now

12% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $479.95

$549 Amazon Shop Now

Deals on Beats by Dr. Dre

15% off Macy's Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $125.80

$148 Macy's Shop Now

22% off Macy's Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones $249.59

$319.99 Macy's Shop Now

16% off Walmart Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Red $149

$179 Walmart Shop Now

14% off Amazon Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones $299.95

$349.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $199.95

$249.95 Amazon Shop Now

9% off Macy's Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds $201.60

$224 Macy's Shop Now

15% off Macy's Beats Solo 4 True Wireless On-Ear Headphones $178.49

$209.99 Macy's Shop Now

Deals on Apple iPad and MacBook

41% off Best Buy Geek Squad Certified Refurbished MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Space Gray $589.99

$999.99 Best Buy Shop Now

24% off Amazon Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP back camera, Touch ID, all-day battery life – Space Gray $249

$329 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Best Buy Apple - MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop - M2 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Midnight $849

$999 Best Buy Shop Now

60% off Best Buy Apple - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished MacBook Pro - 16" Display- Intel Core i9- 16GB Memory- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M - 1TB SSD - Space Gray $1099.99

$2799.99 Best Buy Shop Now

24% off Walmart 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (9th Generation) $249

$329 Walmart Shop Now

Deals on Apple Watch

16% off Best Buy Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop with Blood Oxygen - Midnight $359

$429 Best Buy Shop Now

20% off Best Buy Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop with Blood Oxygen - Midnight $419

$529 Best Buy Shop Now

17% off Best Buy Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Loop with Blood Oxygen - Pink $329

$399 Best Buy Shop Now

Deals on Apple accessories

26% off Best Buy Apple - iPhone 15 Plus Case with MagSafe - Clear $36.99

$49.99 Best Buy Shop Now

18% off Amazon Apple Smart Folio for iPad (10th Generation) - White $63.99

$79 Amazon Shop Now

7% off Macy's Apple AirTag (4-Pack) $92.50

$100 Macy's Shop Now

21% off Amazon Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter $14.98

$19 Amazon Shop Now

13% off Amazon Apple AirTag $24.99

$29 Amazon Shop Now