Fourth of July sales: 25 Apple deals on AirPods, AirTags, iPads, Beats and more

Find Apple products on sale at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart.

ByClaire Peltier
July 2, 2024, 10:52 AM
Fourth of July deals on Apple products
Fourth of July deals on Apple products
From headphones to iPads, accessories and more, shop deals on Apple products this Fourth of July.

Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart have discounted Apple tech products, like 24% off an Apple iPad and AirPods under $90. Macy's has limited-time specials on Beats by Dr. Dre like the Beats Studio Buds noise-canceling headphones.

For those with upcoming summer travel, stock up on Apple AirTags while they're under $25 on Amazon.

Beyond the Fourth of July holiday week, Apple also has back-to-school offerings: Now through Sept. 30, students heading to college, their parents, and all educators qualify for a gift card up to $150 and 20% off AppleCare with the purchase of a Mac or iPad.

Check out these deals and more below.

Deals on Apple headphones and AirPods

31% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

  • $89
  • $129
  • Amazon
36% off
Best Buy

Apple - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) - White

  • $159.99
  • $249.99
  • Best Buy
30% off
Best Buy

Apple - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Max - Space Gray

  • $379.99
  • $549.99
  • Best Buy
12% off
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

  • $479.95
  • $549
  • Amazon

Deals on Beats by Dr. Dre

15% off
Macy's

Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

  • $125.80
  • $148
  • Macy's
22% off
Macy's

Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

  • $249.59
  • $319.99
  • Macy's
16% off
Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Red

  • $149
  • $179
  • Walmart
14% off
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

  • $299.95
  • $349.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

  • $199.95
  • $249.95
  • Amazon
9% off
Macy's

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds

  • $201.60
  • $224
  • Macy's
15% off
Macy's

Beats Solo 4 True Wireless On-Ear Headphones

  • $178.49
  • $209.99
  • Macy's

Deals on Apple iPad and MacBook

41% off
Best Buy

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Space Gray

  • $589.99
  • $999.99
  • Best Buy
24% off
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP back camera, Touch ID, all-day battery life – Space Gray

  • $249
  • $329
  • Amazon
15% off
Best Buy

Apple - MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop - M2 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Midnight

  • $849
  • $999
  • Best Buy
60% off
Best Buy

Apple - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished MacBook Pro - 16" Display- Intel Core i9- 16GB Memory- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M - 1TB SSD - Space Gray

  • $1099.99
  • $2799.99
  • Best Buy
24% off
Walmart

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (9th Generation)

  • $249
  • $329
  • Walmart

Deals on Apple Watch

16% off
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop with Blood Oxygen - Midnight

  • $359
  • $429
  • Best Buy
20% off
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop with Blood Oxygen - Midnight

  • $419
  • $529
  • Best Buy
17% off
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Loop with Blood Oxygen - Pink

  • $329
  • $399
  • Best Buy

Deals on Apple accessories

26% off
Best Buy

Apple - iPhone 15 Plus Case with MagSafe - Clear

  • $36.99
  • $49.99
  • Best Buy
18% off
Amazon

Apple Smart Folio for iPad (10th Generation) - White

  • $63.99
  • $79
  • Amazon
7% off
Macy's

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)

  • $92.50
  • $100
  • Macy's
21% off
Amazon

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

  • $14.98
  • $19
  • Amazon
13% off
Amazon

Apple AirTag

  • $24.99
  • $29
  • Amazon
17% off
Amazon

Apple AirTag FineWoven Key Ring - Mulberry​​​​​​, Holder Only

  • $28.99
  • $35
  • Amazon

